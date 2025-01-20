Notre Dame vs. Ohio State National Championship Game sees a massive surge in ticket prices
The 2025 NCAA season will come to a close on Monday, January 20 as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship Game -- one that will have fans paying top prices for tickets.
Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, CLLT media founder Darren Rovell posted an update on how much tickets to the championship game cost on the secondary market, and prices are insanely high. Ticketmaster's cheapest option is $3,306 for seats in the 300-section, nearly doubled from one week ago. Rovell shared the information on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
On Stubhub, fans would have to pay even higher as the cheapest ticket on the reseller company's site is $3,725. The Gametime app currently lists its cheapest ticket at $3,800.
Notre Dame earned its way to the National Championship by defeating Georgia 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl, then Penn State 23-20 in the Orange Bowl. They finished the season with a 14-1 record. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes scored a big-margin victory over Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl, then edged out Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl. They finished the season with a 13-2 record.
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game begins at 7:30 pm EST on Monday, JANUARY 20, and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message