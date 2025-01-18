Brittany Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Taylor Swift is firmly a member of Chiefs Kingdom thanks to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. And as the team prepares to begin its quest for a three-peat, they welcomed a new member to the club.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, just in time for the NFL Playoffs.
Brittany Mahomes has been giving some behind-the-scenes looks at the Mahomes' preparations for Golden's arrival, including a new nursery that came with some hidden Golden details.
She also hilariously revealed that her daughter didn't want the couple to name her new sibling Golden.
One thing we haven't seen, however, is the gift from Taylor Swift.
According to a report from Page Six, Taylor Swift is in her "Auntie Era" and handcrafted an incredible gift for the Mahomes' after the birth of Golden.
"Taylor’s aunt knitted her a baby blanket when she was a child so it’s always had a special meaning for her and something she wanted to do for her friends," a source told the outlet.
"It’s become a tradition for Taylor, something she loves doing and something that can’t be bought. It comes from the heart."
Now that is real friendship. Taylor Swift could buy anything in the world, but she instead decides to take her time and put her heart into the gift. It's easy to see why the world is becoming overrun with Swifties.
Patrick will now look to put his dad superpowers to work on Saturday, January 18, as the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat kicks into full swing with a Divisional Round showdown against the Houston Texans. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.
