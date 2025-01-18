The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden

Taylor Swift is in her 'auntie' era, coming through with an incredible gift for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' newborn child.



Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes watch the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes watch the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire
Taylor Swift is firmly a member of Chiefs Kingdom thanks to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. And as the team prepares to begin its quest for a three-peat, they welcomed a new member to the club.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, just in time for the NFL Playoffs.

Brittany Mahomes has been giving some behind-the-scenes looks at the Mahomes' preparations for Golden's arrival, including a new nursery that came with some hidden Golden details.

She also hilariously revealed that her daughter didn't want the couple to name her new sibling Golden.

Brittany Mahomes, NFL WAGs, Kansas City Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds daughter Sterling during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes poses with children Bronze and Sterling on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One thing we haven't seen, however, is the gift from Taylor Swift.

According to a report from Page Six, Taylor Swift is in her "Auntie Era" and handcrafted an incredible gift for the Mahomes' after the birth of Golden.

"Taylor’s aunt knitted her a baby blanket when she was a child so it’s always had a special meaning for her and something she wanted to do for her friends," a source told the outlet.

"It’s become a tradition for Taylor, something she loves doing and something that can’t be bought. It comes from the heart."

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes with Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at the U.S. Open.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes with Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at the U.S. Open. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Now that is real friendship. Taylor Swift could buy anything in the world, but she instead decides to take her time and put her heart into the gift. It's easy to see why the world is becoming overrun with Swifties.

Patrick will now look to put his dad superpowers to work on Saturday, January 18, as the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat kicks into full swing with a Divisional Round showdown against the Houston Texans. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.


JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

