Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message, reveals nickname
Natalia Bryant turned 22 on Sunday and got the sweetest message from her mom Vanessa Bryant.
The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant looks just like her mom — just a lot taller. The current USC film student and model has really come into her own with her grown-up looks like her sizzling shoestring tank top fit, and her stunning sorority look.
Natalia is very close to mom and her two sisters, Bianka, 8, and Carpi, 5. Over the past year Vanessa has shared sweet mother daughter-moments like their Los Angeles Dodgers outing, and their adorable Halloween costumes as a family.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
On Natalia’s big day, Vanessa took to Instagram to write the sweetest message to her daughter while revealing her family nickname:
“To my first born, I love you so much! I'm so proud of the beautiful, smart, talented and loving young woman you are! You are kindness, light and love personified! Happy 22nd birthday @nataliabryant !!! We love you so much Nani-Banani! 😘❤️🎉🎂.”
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s touching gesture for Los Angeles wildfire victims
Vanessa accompanied the birthday note with many photos of Natalia like a few examples below.
Happy birthday to Natalia Bryant. No doubt Kobe and sister Gigi are smiling for her big day.
