Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
While Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcomed baby girl Golden Raye to the world this week, their daughter Sterling Skye was hoping her new sister had a different name.
Golden is the third child of the 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife of the same age with Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze Lavon, 2.
The couple announced the birth of Golden in the most adorable fashion on social media, and then Brittany showed off the baby’s nursery with custom golden details to honor their little girl’s new name. If up to Sterling though, they’d be making it a Frozen theme with the name of Elsa.
RELATED: Ex-Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick makes fun of Patrick Mahomes’ kids’ metal-theme names
Brittany talked to ENews about it.
“She was set on it for a while, but obviously we’re not doing that!” She also revealed they “went back and forth for a while” before settling on Golden’s name to continue their metal-themed names.
Patrick said he always wanted three kids and isn’t sure about a fourth, just yet.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares relatable Santa mom-fail with toddler Bronze
Golden Raye arrived just in time for dad’s playoff game on Saturday vs. the Houston Texans as he and the Chiefs go for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win and the QB’s fourth overall. Patrick hopes he’s golden on Sunday with his play — and freezing defenses like Elsa as Sterling would hope.
