Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration photo
Livvy Dunne pulled off a clutch performance for No. 2 LSU in the narrow SEC opener win over No. 7 Florida with superfan and sister Julz Dunne in attendance. Julz was also there for the celebration in what made for an epic photo.
The graduate student and fifth-year Lady Tigers gymnast Livvy now has three strong performances in a row to open the LSU season after she pulled a sick double backflip maneuver in front of boyfriend Paul Skenes at last week’s quad event, and then followed it up with Friday’s big score on her floor routine in a crucial moment.
Her older sister Julz, 23, went viral for her gold LSU cowgirl fit and antics in the stands last week. This time she rocked the gold hat with Tigers purple.
After LSU would go on to win the overall meet by just a tenth of a point, 197.550-197.450, the team took an awesome celebration photo.
Looking at the photo, Julz, standing right behind Livvy, certainly stands out. Here’s a closer look as well.
It’s not the first time Julz has done this as well. This scene looks almost the exact same.
Dunne and LSU travel to Arkansas on Friday, January 24, for another chance at a Julz Dunne epic celebration photo.
