Seems Djokovic also thought the so-called 'Rune' chants were booing...



Confused as to what was behind it if it was booing - and if they are chanting Rune then why extend it sooo much?



Anyway, good effort from Rune. Not his best, but difficult to beat Djokovic anyhow… https://t.co/GwRitGNpSc pic.twitter.com/OYGUks87Q3