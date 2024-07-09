Djokovic rips Wimbledon crowd after mistaking 'Rune' chants for boos
Novak Djokovic punched his ticket to the Wimbledon quarterfinals after a dominant performance against No. 15-seed Holger Rune on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.
Djokovic, who is the tournament's No. 2 seed, got sassy with the crowd after some perceived disrespect.
The World No. 2 beat Rune in straight sets, but misunderstood what the crowd was chanting during the match. The crowd was supporting Denmark's Rune with chants of "RUUUUUUUUNE," but Djokovic thought he was being booed.
"I know they are cheering from Rune, but that’s just an excuse for also boo me," Djokovic said in his post-match interview.
He also mocked the crowd during his interview, wishing the crowd a "GOOOOOOOOODNIGHT!"
Next for Djokovic is a quarterfinal showdown with Australia's Alex de Minaur on Wednesday, July 10. De Minaur is the No. 9 seed in the tournament; he earned his quarterfinal berth by beating Arthur Fils of France in four sets.
The Wimbledon gentleman's final is set for Sunday, July 14, on Centre Court. The match will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN.
