Nyjah Huston rips Paris Olympics medal quality after winning bronze
Nyjah Huston is not impressed.
The United States skateboarder won the bronze medal in the men's street finals during the opening week of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but his medal is already showing wear and tear and he is letting the internet know.
Huston took to social media to rip the quality of the medals and show the wear and tear his bronze medal already has after a few days.
"Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they are brand new," Huston said on Instagram. "But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think."
"I mean look at that thing, it's looking rough. Even the front is starting to chip off a little.So I don't know ... Olympic medals, you gotta maybe step up the quality a little bit."
He posted a close-up of the rusty-looking medal medal captioned, "Medal looking like it went to war and back."
The bronze medal, which Huston secured with a 279.38 score, is his first-ever Olympic medal. In his debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Huston had a disappointing seventh-place finish.
The 29-year-old Huston is one of the greatest skateboarders of all-time and one of the highest-paid skateboarders in the world.
Throughout his career, Huston has won six World Championships and 15 gold medals at the X Games.
