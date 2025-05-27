Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin posts odd Travis Hunter marriage celebration for Jaguars star
Lane Kiffin is known for his random posts on social media. One of his latest on Instagram Stories about Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s wedding was definitely one of those.
The Ole Miss Rebels head football coach shares a lot on his accounts like when his daughter Landry Kiffin, 20, crushed him in a pilates selfie in her crop top workout fit, or making fun of her insane spending habits, or her the embarrassing 50th birthday gift she got him.
He’s also shared he’s reconciled with his wife Layla Kiffin, who he divorced in 2016, while suddenly hitting us all with a cryptic anniversary post with a ring emoji.
Speaking of marriage, Hunter had his epic wedding in Tennessee over the weekend and shared some sweet intimate photos and a message to his bride Leanna Lenee. On one of the wedding photos Hunter posted, Lane reposted it and put the Ole Miss colors in hearts on it.
Random. And the Rebels colored hearts are an interesting choice.
It’s unclear if Lane has any relationship with Hunter or not, or if he was just celebrating love like his own.
Hunter did not take any recruiting visits to Ole Miss and ended up at Jackson State before heading to Colorado.
It feels like just another random post from Kiffin, which are always fun.
