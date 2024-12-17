Lane Kiffin zings daughter Landry for baller NYC birthday shopping spree
Lane Kiffin owes his daughter Landry Kiffin a lot for helping him stay as the Ole Miss Rebels football coach, but a birthday shopping spree in New York City had him cracking a joke on social media about it.
The Ole Miss sophomore Landry has been a bright spot for the team all season with looks like her low-cut top and Rebels jacket while standing next tot dad. They clearly have a special bond when they shared a touching moment and embrace after a big win and he acknowledged he stayed there for her.
Landry turned 20 this past week where she slayed an extremely low-cut fit and had a good time with mom Layla and dad where the mother-daughter duo upstaged dad in sassy looks. Speaking of Lane and Layla, them being together for Landry’s birthday sparked rumors that they were getting back together after being divorced since 2016.
Landry’s birthday celebration continued in this week in NYC where she wore a bright green jacket and black beanie while holding a couple of full shopping bags. Lane noticed and took to Instagram to zing Landry for her spending habits in a hilarious post.
Well played coach. Kiffin does make $9 million per year, so he can afford Landry’s shopping spree just fine.
