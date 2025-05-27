The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaguars’ Travis Hunter shares beautiful message to new wife Leanna, wedding photos

The Jacksonville rookie posts an intimate look at their epic wedding in Tennessee.

Then Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Then Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter now has a Mrs. Hunter by his side after marrying his longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee over Memorial Day Weekend in a lavish wedding at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee.

Hunter, 22, and Lenee, 23, have been together since he was in high school in Georgia. She followed him to college at Jackson State and then to the Colorado Buffaloes where she turned heads with her custom game-day fits like her jaw-dropping one where she struck a Heisman pose and the crop top and Hunter jeans she wore below.

Leanna Lenee, WAGs, Colorado football, Travis Hunter
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

Lenee came under fire for her antics during Hunter’s big Heisman Trophy ceremony night that caused her to go dark and social media since December, and Hunter to angrily defend her.

She was there in public for the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she wowed in her black dress, and broke her TikTok hiatus in a big way at the wedding with a big ring flex.

After a beautiful wedding highlighted by Lenee’s over-the-top perfect dress and a $500k insane gift, the two reflected on their big day in separate posts.

Lenee wrote, “On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became you wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you.”

Hunter posted his own beautiful message, “Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 & 19 years old. 224 ❤️.” Scroll through to see all the photos he chose.

224 likely references their dating anniversary of February 24.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Hunter on their marriage.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee.
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee. / Travis Hunter/Instagram

