Olivia Ponton declares it’s ‘bikini szn’ as she enjoys luxe Italian vacation
Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton is on vacation in the jealousy-inducing Amalfi Coast. And she’s posting endless photos of her swimwear in the process.
Ponton, 22, has been soaking up the summer sun all throughout Europe — frolicking in Paris in July before heading to Italy in August.
On August 14, the model declared it was “bikini szn” while sharing an Instagram carousel of her emerging from the blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. Ponton rocked a white two-piece bikini with black piping, her long blonde hair slicked back from the waves.
The following day, Ponton posted another series of swimwear shots, this time on a boat (and one video of her diving off of it and into the water). She continued with the white color scheme — what better hue to show off a deep tan? — wearing a knit one-piece that featured intricate, criss-crossed detailing in the back.
“if you look closely, you can see me,” she quipped in the caption of the post.
In fact, Ponton couldn’t get over the monochromatic look throughout the trip, choosing a cream-colored bikini to wear while she was chowing down on (what else?) delicious-looking pasta in a snap on August 22.
It looks like it’s an endless summer for the model!
