Olympic 'hottie' Luana Alonso updates after 'inappropriate' expulsion

Reports had the Paraguayan Olympic swimmer kicked out of the Olympic Village for inappropriate behavior. She may have left on her own accord.

Matthew Graham

Jul 26, 2024: Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River.
Jul 26, 2024: Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego, or in this case, Luana Alonso?

Many outlets were reporting the at the Paraguayan swimmer was kicked out of the Olympic Village of the Olympics Games Paris 2024 for “creating an inappropriate environment.”

It turns out that if that were the case, she’s happily returning to the United States and her college life at SMU in the suburbs of Dallas, Texas. She posted on her latest Instagram Story, “Pony up” with what looks like the peace sign emoji, but in actuality is the Mustangs’ “pony ears” sign along with of course the school's cheer.

After a tearful goodbye announcing her retirement at the Paris Olympics after failing to qualify in the 100-meter butterfly semifinals, the social media influencer remained relatively quiet on social media as she reportedly stayed in the Olympic Village.

So it’s unclear what to believe about the reports of her alleged inappropriate behavior, but in the meantime, she’s back at SMU to fulfill her dreams of getting a degree, while also most likely looking to improve her status as a social media star.

Remarkably, since our post last week, her social media momentum has blossomed, especially on Instagram, going from 304k followers to 538k. On TikTok, she’s gone from 445.8k to 487.1k.

In the world of any publicity is good publicity, these reports can only help grow her following. And to think, she didn’t have to post anything to do it.

Published
