Paige VanZant's bold workout gear choice while working out with boyfriend Austin Vanderford
Paige VanZant just redefined workout attire goals, opting for nothing but blue biker shorts during a steamy workout session. Yep, just shorts.
On Monday, August 26, the 30-year-old former UFC fighter took to Instagram to drop clips from her upper-body workout with hubby Austin Vanderford.
Ditching a top, VanZant turned heads and spotlighted her back tattoo. With her beau lending a hand — or rather, a leg — for support, the power couple added a playful yet intense twist to their fitness regimen.
Their approach to workout wear? Less is more. The MMA fighter also went shirtless and even snagged a cheeky booty grab, proving workouts can be as fun as they are fierce.
In the video, VanZant is spread eagle, pushing off Vanderford’s legs as he bicep curls her to his chin. Captioned, “New bicep workout 🤭,” not much is left for the imagination.
The lovebirds — who got married in 2018 — are not new to sharing their fitness routines with fans in barely-there apparel.
Back in July, the social media star lit up Instagram with a post that was all sun, skin, and sports. Decked out in an itty-bitty neon green bikini, the snippet shows VanZant standing against a tropical backdrop as Vanderford wallops her with a pool noodle.
Captioned, “Powerslap prep,” it’s clear the “training” paid off, as the Dancing with the Stars alum made a victorious debut in the slap league by defeating Christine Volmarans at Power Slap 8.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
Sizzlin’ sequel: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch