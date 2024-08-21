Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes' most controversial moments
Jackson Mahomes – who is the younger sibling of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – has become one of the most talked-about figures in the NFL community, but not always for the right reasons.
With more than a million followers on TikTok, Jackson has built a significant presence as an influencer. However, his behavior off-the-field has attracted plenty of negative attention, especially in light of some serious allegations.
Alleged Assault at a Kansas Restaurant
One of the most serious and most recent controversies surrounding Jackson arose in March 2023, when The Kansas City Star reported that he was accused of assaulting both a restaurant owner and a waiter.
According to the report, Jackson allegedly shoved a 19-year-old male waiter “more than once” and forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas back in February 2023.
Jackson’s lawyer, Brandan Davies, quickly responded, stating, “Jackson has done nothing wrong,” and that their investigation uncovered evidence contradicting the accusations. The charges have since been dropped.
Incident at a Baltimore Ravens Game
Another controversial moment from the social media star goes back to September 2021. During a Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Ravens, Jackson found himself going viral on social media after a video surfaced showing him dumping a bottle of water over some Ravens fans that were taunting him.
The clip received thousands of views, with Barstool Sports reposting it on X (formerly known as Twitter) Jackson cheekily responded with, “They were thirsty.”
Dancing on Sean Taylor’s Memorial
Backlash against Jackson occurred again in October 2021 when he posted a TikTok video that went viral of him dancing on a memorial for the late Sean Taylor.
The incident occurred during a Chiefs game against the then-Washington Football Team, which was honoring Taylor, a former NFL safety who was tragically killed in 2007.
The move sparked outrage across social media, leading Jackson to issue an apology, claiming he was directed to stand in that area and meant no disrespect.
“Can you imagine asking someone , can you record this?” remarked one fan. “Sean Taylor rolling inside his grave rn,” quipped another.
Feud with a Kansas City Bar
In December 2021, Jackson was involved in a public spat with SoT, a local Kansas City bar. After he posted a since-deleted video criticizing the establishment’s service and staff, the bar responded with a scathing message on Facebook, accusing Jackson of trying to harm their business with his social media influence.
“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego,” part of the message read.
