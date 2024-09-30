Patrick Mahomes' mom asks NFL fans for prayers
Randi Mahomes watched as her son, Patrick Mahomes, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 record this past NFL Sunday. However, the three-time Super Bowl MVP's mother had to witness the victory from a hospital room and is now asking football fans for their prayers.
That's because Randi's father, Randy (Patrick's maternal grandfather), is hospitalized for an unknown reason. Mama Mahomes shared the news herself via X on Sunday, September 29
"Watching game with daddy today… prayers please for my dad," she wrote at the time, which was during the Chiefs road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. (The Chiefs would win the game 17-10).
Fortunately for Randi, an outpouring of love and support flooded the tweet, an indication that she is as beloved as her son Patrick among the NFL fanbase.
One fan wrote, "Praying for your daddy. Dads are the best."
"Much love to you & your fam," stated another responder.
A third X user shared some love by writing, "Oh goodness I am sorry. Prayers up for your Dad!"
Randi has not shared any other updates on her dad, but the kindness of football fans cannot be ignored.