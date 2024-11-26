Patrick Mahomes names new Adidas sneaker after his 2-year-old son Bronze
Patrick Mahomes isn't just a multi-time NFL Super Bowl champion, he's also a family man.
The 29-year-old superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs has two kids with his wife Brittany, and now he's honoring one of them with a new sneaker deal.
Mahomes announced in a new Instagram video that his latest training shoe with Adidas will be named after his son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The two-time MVP captioned the video with, "For Bronze Celebrating Bronze’s birthday with his own colorway." Bronze will turn two years old on November 28.
Several of the NFL player's 6.7 million Instagram followers instantly flooded the comments section to weigh in.
"Stop it right now!! OBSESSED!!! Bronzey boy, the luckiest little dude," wrote one person.
A second person wrote, "This is so cute 😍 so awesome 🔥🔥"
"Love this!!! Happy Birthday Bronze," said a third person.
The shoe, which is called the Mahomes 2 Impact FLX Bronze, comes in beige, white, red, and black.
Along with Bronze, Mahomes and Brittany have a three-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. The happy couple is also pregnant with their third child.
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Mahomes, currently hold a 10-1 record in the 2024-2025 NFL season. Their latest triumph came against the Carolina Panthers, who they defeated 30-27 on Sunday, November 24.
