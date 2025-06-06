Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany turn heads with surprise appearance at WCWS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making the most of the offseason by spending quality time with his Brittany Mahomes, and their three children.
Brittany gave birth to baby Golden Raye, on January 12. She joins big sister Sterling, 4, and brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2.
The three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany, a former soccer player, love to include the kids in their activities -- everything from attending Kansas City Current games to hitting the links at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Sin City.
Mahomes also loves to support his alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' outfit matches kids Sterling, Bronze working out together
After the Red Raiders softball team punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series for the first time in program history, he sent an awesome gift to the team, personalized Adidas letterman jackets and Adidas sneakers before Game 1.
Texas Tech posted about the gifts in a video on X. Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco called the Chiefs star the team's "No. 1 fan."
"His goal is to try and get here in person before this series is over," Glasco says. "But he said to go ahead and give you this tonight, because he wants to be sure you get it."
After the Red Raiders lost to the Texas Longhorns in Game 1, Mahomes made good on his promise, traveling to Oklahoma City for Game 2. The 29-year-old quarterback and Brittany were spotted at Devon Park ahead of the game.
It wasn't the most flattering photo of the famous couple amid a rain delay, but fans couldn't help but comment on their demeanor. One person commented, "They look thrilled! 😣." A fan wrote, "Both look bored to tears."
However, most Raid Raiders fans were simply thrilled to see them support the team in person.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic
Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro
Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii
Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby
Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together