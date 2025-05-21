The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes' outfit matches kids Sterling, Bronze working out together

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, hits the weight room with daughter, Sterling, and son, Bronze.

Emily Bicks

Nov 10, 2024: Brittany Mahomes and her children at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are back home in Texas after hosting the annual 13 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic in Las Vegas.

Mahomes and Brittany turned the charity event into a true family affair, bringing along their three children, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and , Golden Raye, 4 months. Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, brother Jackson Mahomes, and half-sister, Mia, also showed their support.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany, a former soccer player, love to include the kids in their activites -- everything from attending Kansas City Current games to hitting the links at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Sin City.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family photos

Brittany Mahomes and kids
In a new workout video posted on May 21, Brittany, hit the weight room with Sterling and Bronze. The trio wore matchup grey outfits while mom pumped iron with her personal trainer.

Brittany Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
Bronze and Sterling each personalized their outfits as Brittany's son wore his Mickey Mouse shirt form their family trip to Disney World while her eldest daughter threw in a dash of color with adorable pink leggings.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden on 'amazing' day with hubby Patrick

Sterling Mahomes
The 29-year-old's kids weren't just watching mom workout either. Sterling made her way to the childrens' treadmill while Bronze showed off his strength, giving mom a sweet assist on the weight machine.

Bronze Mahomes
Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

