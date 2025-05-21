Brittany Mahomes' outfit matches kids Sterling, Bronze working out together
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are back home in Texas after hosting the annual 13 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic in Las Vegas.
Mahomes and Brittany turned the charity event into a true family affair, bringing along their three children, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and , Golden Raye, 4 months. Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, brother Jackson Mahomes, and half-sister, Mia, also showed their support.
The three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany, a former soccer player, love to include the kids in their activites -- everything from attending Kansas City Current games to hitting the links at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Sin City.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family photos
In a new workout video posted on May 21, Brittany, hit the weight room with Sterling and Bronze. The trio wore matchup grey outfits while mom pumped iron with her personal trainer.
Bronze and Sterling each personalized their outfits as Brittany's son wore his Mickey Mouse shirt form their family trip to Disney World while her eldest daughter threw in a dash of color with adorable pink leggings.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden on 'amazing' day with hubby Patrick
The 29-year-old's kids weren't just watching mom workout either. Sterling made her way to the childrens' treadmill while Bronze showed off his strength, giving mom a sweet assist on the weight machine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry