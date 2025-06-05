SI

Patrick Mahomes Surprised Texas Tech Softball With Awesome Gifts Before WCWS Finals

The Red Raiders will be competing to win their first WCWS title this week.

Madison Williams

Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a press conference.
Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a press conference. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Texas Tech softball is making its first appearance in the Women's College World Series this year, where the Red Raiders are competing to win the title vs. Texas. The Raiders took down four-time consecutive champions Oklahoma to get to the final series, which starts on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

Before Game 1 of the championship series, the Red Raiders received a special delivery from their "No. 1 fan," Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes.

The three-time Super Bowl champion sent the team personalized Adidas letterman jackets with each player's respective number in Texas Tech red and black. Mahomes's Adidas logo is seen on the back of the jackets. They also received Adidas tennis shoes. The Red Raiders looked and sounded extremely excited to get these gifts from Mahomes.

Here's a look at the awesome gear Mahomes sent the team.

Mahomes has been posting on social media throughout the Red Raiders' WCWS run. He is definitely one of their biggest fans during this historic series.

Texas Tech will be looking to win its first WCWS title this week.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Softball