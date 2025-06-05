Patrick Mahomes Surprised Texas Tech Softball With Awesome Gifts Before WCWS Finals
Texas Tech softball is making its first appearance in the Women's College World Series this year, where the Red Raiders are competing to win the title vs. Texas. The Raiders took down four-time consecutive champions Oklahoma to get to the final series, which starts on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
Before Game 1 of the championship series, the Red Raiders received a special delivery from their "No. 1 fan," Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes.
The three-time Super Bowl champion sent the team personalized Adidas letterman jackets with each player's respective number in Texas Tech red and black. Mahomes's Adidas logo is seen on the back of the jackets. They also received Adidas tennis shoes. The Red Raiders looked and sounded extremely excited to get these gifts from Mahomes.
Here's a look at the awesome gear Mahomes sent the team.
Mahomes has been posting on social media throughout the Red Raiders' WCWS run. He is definitely one of their biggest fans during this historic series.
Texas Tech will be looking to win its first WCWS title this week.