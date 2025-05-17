Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family photos
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, brought the entire family to Las Vegas for his annual 13 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic.
In addition to the couple's three children, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 4 months, Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, brother Jackson Mahomes, and half-sister, Mia, all made their way to Sin City for the charity event.
The star-studded three-day golf tournament started on May 14 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Clark County and concluded on May 16.
Brittany posted several photos of the family on Instagram on May 17. She captioned the post, "Shadow Creek and @15andmahomies adventures❤️."
Established in 2019, "15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes," as stated on the foundation's official website.
While the 29-year-old has yet to share a picture of their youngest daughter's face, she still stole the show in a perfectly golden-colored onesie on the golf course. Mahomes appeared absolutely smitten with the newest addition to the family.
Earlier in the offseason, the Mahomes family took a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth," where they met Mickey Mouse and more at Disney World.
