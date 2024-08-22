'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik gets groovy competition gig on reality show
Ladies and gentlemen, the gymnastic world's Clark Kent will get way more than 15 minutes of fame.
Wax that, Warhol!
A 2024 Paris Olympic Games favorite after winning two bronze medals for Team USA, 'Pommel Horse Guy', aka Stephen Nedoroscik, has landed a spot on a legendary reality show. He's gonna strut his stuff with the "stars," which is to say that he's the first person -- sorry, "celebrity" -- to be cast on season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars." The rest of the competitors will be announced live on “Good Morning America" on Sept. 4. The season premiere of "DWTS"
Here's an excellent piece on the 25-year-old Penn State graduate's background and childhood. He became a viral sensation at the Paris Summer Games but take it easy everyone ... he does have a girlfriend.
Will he wear glasses during the competition?
“I might have fun with it,” Nedoroscik said. “I’m scared they’ll fly off is the thing. Maybe we can do a gadget to keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses to match the theme. That’s what I’m thinking. That would be awesome.”
Raygun has to be the next invite, right? Who's posting odds?
