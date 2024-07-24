Caeleb Dressel shares go-to spot for Olympic workout meals: his own home
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which kicks off this week, Caeleb Dressel has been putting in the work necessary as he’ll be representing Team USA in swimming.
Back in 2022, Dressel took an eight-month hiatus from swimming after failing to qualify for the 2023 world championships. As he missed being in the water, he’s since made a return, and is ready to go harder than ever.
Ahead of the Olympics, Dressel has been on a strict diet, with food sourced from the best place in town — his home. In an interview with GQ, Dressel shared his go-to meals, much of which comes from the farm of him and his wife, Meghan’s Gainesville, Florida home.
RELATED: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodhall detail intense training routine for 2024 Summer Olympics
Dressel estimates that “90% percent” of his food intake is “super clean.”
“Me and my wife have our own chickens that we get our eggs from,” said Dressel. “We have a cow that we butchered last year. So, not only trying to eat as clean as we can but raising the food that we're eating, which is a really special feeling.”
Dressel says he eats “five to six eggs” from their coop for breakfast every morning, with a side of blueberries, bananas, raspberries and strawberries. He typically keeps it light for lunch, as he doesn’t like to swim on a full stomach. At the time of the interview, he revealed that he and Meghan had been eating a lot of beef from a cow they had raised. Other nights, they might eat seafood, because apparently, Meghan makes a good salmon.
They usually have their meals with “some kind of green,” likely from their garden boxes.
“Our first year doing the garden boxes was last year,” said Dressel. “It was really trial-and-error to start with. We’ve got squash, zucchini, cucumber.”
While this may sound like a lot of work to put toward meals for two, it’s always nice to reap the (literal) fruits of your labor. Besides, it’s nowhere near as extra as eating expensive wagyu beef for dinner every night.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Ouch: Angel Reese not amused by Ted Lasso’s motivational pep talk at All-Star Game
New love alert: Hanna Cavinder, Georgia star QB Carson Beck go IG official
Fresh ‘do: See Paige Bueckers rock pink highlights with dope new hairstyle
All love: What rivalry! Angel Reese includes Caitlin Clark photo for All-Star post
USA!: Snoop Dogg shows off fly fit, picks GOAT for Olympic Games