Jake Paul reveals ridiculously expensive daily diet routine with one item
It’s fighting season for YouTube influencer-turned-superstar boxer Jake Paul.
While his hotly-anticipated Netflix fight with Mike Tyson, originally set for this month, was pushed back to November, Paul has his calendar stacked with fights to keep those juices flowing. Tomorrow, Paul will take on Mike Perry at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
Ahead of the fight, Paul spoke with Men’s Health about his training routines, as well as his diet.
As one can imagine, Paul’s fridge is packed with proteins. But one of said proteins costs him a pretty dollar to maintain his habits.
One of his biggest motivators is Japanese Wagyu beef, which he says he eats on a very regular basis.
“This is what really keeps me going,” said Paul of the extravagant steaks. “I look forward to eating this every night.”
Of course, costs for Wagyu beef vary by brands, farms, and location. But an online search for Dartagnan’s Japenese boneless ribeye shows that 11-pounds of the beef will put one out about $1,700.
But Paul isn’t worried about the cost of his lifestyle. He’s focused on is being the best fighter he can be.
“If you’re truly committed to what you want to accomplish that’s how you stay focused,” he said. because motivation comes and goes.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Caitlin Clark slays in sheer see-through fit for 2024 WNBA All-Star arrivals
2H2Hx2: Caitlin Clark’s not-so-subtle Angel Reese joke at WNBA All-Star arrivals
Oh snap: Flau’jae’s mom serves priceless humble pie about leaving LSU for WNBA
Adorable: Livvy Dunne posts darling four-word caption for Paul Skenes All-Star gig
Smokin’: Angel Reese rocks Chicago Sky-blue catsuit with kicks to match (PHOTO)