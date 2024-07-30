Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman spotted at Paris Olympics in rare outing with teen daughters
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics along with what appears to be both of their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret (as identified by Getty images).
The couple was spotted winning over the crowd as they cheered for fellow Australian, 14-year-old skateboarder Chloe Covell on Sunday, July 28. Kidman, 57, and Urban, 56, accompanied by their 16-year-old daughter Sunday and 13-year-old daughter Faith, supported Covell as she competed in the medal round at the Concorde skate park.
Despite the Olympian’s valiant efforts, she ended up finishing last in the medal round, a result that visibly disappointed her and her fans.
Her emotional moments, marked by repeated falls and the eventual realization that she wouldn’t medal, seemed to deeply affect the Urban-Kidman family. In one shot, the Bombshell actress can be seen comforting her daughter Faith, who was seen wiping away tears.
Tons of other celebrities have made their way to the Olympics, including Kidman’s ex-husband, Tom Cruise, who stopped to take a selfie with TV show host Hoda Kobt on Friday, July 26.
Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990-2001 and share two adopted children together, 31-year-old Isabella and a 29-year-old son Connor.
Lady Gaga, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Joe Jonas, among other notable celebs, also made their way to the event to see gymnast Simone Biles in her qualifying rounds.
