Olympic athletes hilariously put 'anti-sex beds' to the test (VIDEO)
Have you heard the "anti-sex beds" rumor from the 2024 Paris Olympics? Well, some Olympians decided to hilariously put it to the test with a series of videos on social media.
The rumor started when "cardboard box beds" went viral and some believed to was to discourage athletes from getting extra frisky in Olympic village.
Great Britain's Tom Daley, who is the youngest European diving champion, decided to put the theory to the test by showing off how much they can take.
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan decided to join in on the fun and take his test to the next level.
"Paris Olympics Anti-sex beds' debunked (again)," he wrote.
As you can see, the test was passed with flying colors.
According to TMZ Sports, there are also over 200,000 condoms available in Olympic Village, so everyone is free to frolic.
The Olympics begin with the Opening Cerermony on Friday, July 26. And it looks like plenty of games will begin.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Caitlin Clark slays in sheer see-through fit for 2024 WNBA All-Star arrivals
2H2Hx2: Angel Reese sizzles in two-piece bikini poolside before All-Star Game
Kick-off: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: who’s wearing sicker kicks at All-Star Game
Dope duo: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae stun courtside in slamming fits at All-Star Game
No way!: WNBA All-Stars get ridiculously low pay for showcase game