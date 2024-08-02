Naval Academy track star Regine Tugade will steal your heart in Paris
Regine Tugade may not be a name that many are familiar with entering the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it's a name you will want to know.
Tugade, who was a standout track and field star at the Naval Academy, is representing Guam in the Summer Games. She is competing in the 100m, alongside the likes of USA star Sha'Carri Richardson, Julien Alfred, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
The 26-year-old is a three-time Olympian.
Tugade began competing at age 12, following in the footsteps of her older sister.
During her junior year at John F. Kennedy High School, she went undefeated in the 100m.
She competed in the 100m, 200m, long jump, and triple jump, and earned All-Island gold medals all four years of high school. She went on to the Naval Academy and made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games while at the academy.
Track and field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics kick into full swing on Friday, August 2, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, and run through Sunday, August 11, the final day of the Summer Games.
All of the events will air on the NBA family of networks, with live streaming on Peacock every step of the way.
