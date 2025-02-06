WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink continues to show she is a force on and off of the court. The Los Angeles Sparks forward has been enjoying some time in Miami with the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, but also taking care of obligations when she has the time.
Brink recently shared a photodump on Instagram highlighting "48 hours in New York."
She showed off her many hats from fireside chilling to boardroom glam.
One of the eye-catching fits for Brink, who landed the honor of being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for the upcoming 2025 issue, was a sheer top and red miniskirt while kicking back by a little fireplace.
Whether she is on or off of the court, Brink always brings her A game.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
Brink is itching to get back into game form and you can expect her to make a big statement when she returns to the court later this year.
