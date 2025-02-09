The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie

The LSU gymnast and the viral ring girl meet up for an epic selfie during Super Bowl LIX weekend.

Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Livvy Dunne returned from LSU’s winning trip and is crushing Super Bowl LIX weekend with boyfriend Paul Skenes while she poses with other famous people. A photo with ring girl Sydney Thomas is sure to melt the internet.

Dunne, 22, and the Lady Tigers took a five-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa where Livvyrocked sweats and a crop top on the way for an SEC showdown with the Crimson Tide. She then posed with a teammate for a two-word cheer and slayed her purple and black leotard.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne gives LSU star Kailin Chio funny nickname in kissy selfie together

After the Lady Tigers took care of business against the Crimson Tide for their first road win, Dunne retuned to Louisiana and immediately made a splash at the Super Bowl host city of New Orleans. She not only slayed in some Daisy Dukes for an epic pose with boyfriend Paul Skenes behind her, but she took a selfie with Thomas.

Sydney Thomas and Livvy Dunne
Thomas of course is the viral ring girl from the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight.

Livvy would also pose with actress Emma Roberts.

Emma Roberts and Livvy Dunne
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes LSU gymnastics casual fit in sporty white top, black minishorts

And another shot with Paul Skenes as well.

Livvy Dunne, Emma Roberts, Paul Skenes
It’s already an epic night for Dunne and Skenes. No doubt this isn’t the last we’ve heard from them over Super Bowl weekend.

