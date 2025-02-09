Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Livvy Dunne returned from LSU’s winning trip and is crushing Super Bowl LIX weekend with boyfriend Paul Skenes while she poses with other famous people. A photo with ring girl Sydney Thomas is sure to melt the internet.
Dunne, 22, and the Lady Tigers took a five-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa where Livvyrocked sweats and a crop top on the way for an SEC showdown with the Crimson Tide. She then posed with a teammate for a two-word cheer and slayed her purple and black leotard.
After the Lady Tigers took care of business against the Crimson Tide for their first road win, Dunne retuned to Louisiana and immediately made a splash at the Super Bowl host city of New Orleans. She not only slayed in some Daisy Dukes for an epic pose with boyfriend Paul Skenes behind her, but she took a selfie with Thomas.
Thomas of course is the viral ring girl from the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight.
Livvy would also pose with actress Emma Roberts.
And another shot with Paul Skenes as well.
It’s already an epic night for Dunne and Skenes. No doubt this isn’t the last we’ve heard from them over Super Bowl weekend.
