Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl 2025
Brittany Mahomes made it to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX and had a fun day planned for her kids that didn’t go as she envisioned.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just had the couple’s third child, Golden Raye, on January 12. She’s since been to two playoff games and had many mom moments to get to this point.
While she’s only given a glimpse of daughter Golden in her football onesie and showed off a “first” for her, she’s had some amazing moments with daughter Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, like their adorable time on a scooter in the house together, and their elite minicar toys driveway day.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Sterling and Bronze made the trip with mom and she said, “ First adventure of NOLA, the aquarium 😍. “ She did reveal, however, “Bronze… yes in fact, he did not like any of it.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes captures adorable kids, Patrick candid moment before Super Bowl
It’s hard being a supermom. Sometimes the kids just won’t cooperate like Bronze’s fail with Santaduring Christmas, and Sterling’s playground fail.
Mom and kids will be cheering on dad on Sunday as he goes for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win when the Chiefs face off with the Philadelphia Eagles. Hopefully, Bronze likes what he sees then.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams