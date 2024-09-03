Shaun White joins DJ Cedric Gervais at his Aspen restaurant
Legendary snowboarder Shaun White was recently spotted at Aspen, Colorado’s premier dining destination, Madame Ushi, alongside world-renowned DJ Cedric Gervais.
Known for more than just its picturesque mountains, Aspen attracts an elite crowd of celebrities and athletes who flock to the town’s most exclusive spots during the winter season, and Madame Ushi is at the top of that list.
Owned by Gervais, Madame Ushi has quickly become the go-to venue for those seeking a blend of luxurious dining and vibrant nightlife. The chic sushi restaurant has earned its reputation not only for its sophisticated ambiance but also for its culinary creations.
Among the standout dishes is the Chrome Heart's Roll, a sushi creation that has garnered its own celebrity following and has been described simply as “an experience.”
White, who is obviously no stranger to Aspen’s winter wonderland, was seen enjoying the sleek atmosphere and exceptional cuisine at Madame Ushi and stopped to take some photos with Gervais. The duo posed while the snowboarder held a pair of chopsticks and gave a huge smile to the camera.
For the three-time Olympian, a night at Madame Ushi with his pal Gervais was the perfect way to unwind after a day on the slopes.
