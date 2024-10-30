Shaun White proposes and gets a yes from Nina Dobrev
Shaun White has wowed audiences for decades with his snowboarding prowess, and now he's the talk of the town, but for a different reason: He's engaged to longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev.
White revealed the big news on Instagram, where the 38-year-old Olympian shared a photo of himself getting down on one knee in front of Dobrev, 35, with the caption, "She said YES." He asked the big question at a Golden Swan restaurant in New York under an arch of white roses, with a huge 5-carat diamond ring in his hands.
The proposal is only half the story. According to Vogue, White caught Dobrev completely off-guard after tricking her into coming to the location. He had his publicist send Dobrev a fake invitation inviting her to a private Vogue hosted dinner. When Dobrev arrived, the only people present were a photographer and her soon to be hubby.
"I went into shock," Dobrev said to Vogue shortly after the proposal. "I just froze and stared at him. He said all the right things."
After initially meeting in 2012, White and Dobrev didn't begin dating until 2019, becoming Instagram official in 2020. The two moved in together during the COVID-19 outbreak and have been going strong ever since.
The post has already surpassed 180K likes in less than an hour, and has caught the eye of some notable celebrities, who wish the happy couple the best.
Dobrev's Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley commented on the post with clapping hands and party emojis.
"Congrats!" gushed Kendall Jenner.
Actress and DWTS host Julianne Hough commented, "I know this was y’all’s dream come true but let’s be honest, you made all of our dreams come true love you."
White recently announced that he was launching a winter sports league in 2025. One thing is certain, whenever it starts, Dobrev will be by his side.
