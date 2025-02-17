Shirtless Tom Brady runs and plays golf in post-Super Bowl LIX vlog
Tom Brady and the Super Bowl are synonymous.
The 47-year-old NFL legend was in the broadcasting booth to call the action for the Philadelphia Eagles showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX. Now, he's giving his fans a special look at how hectic of a week he had leading up to the big game.
Brady released a new vlog on Monday, February 17 on his YouTube Channel giving a glimpse into his life. The video shows the three-time NFL MVP participating in a number of football activities ahead of Super Bowl LIX, including one moment where he turned back the clock by showing off his arm strength in several passing drills.
The day after the Super Bowl was also chronicled in Brady's video. He enjoyed the end of a busy work week by going shirtless on the golf course — and looking incredibly fit doing it.
Aside from his broadcasting duties, Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a position he earned back in 2023.
Outside of football, Brady has enjoyed spending time with his family. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, recently had a child with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente. She and Brady share two kids together: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. The Brazilian supermodel was also a stepmom to Brady's 17-year-old son, Jack, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
