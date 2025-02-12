The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady laughs off question about Bill Belichick's 24-year-old GF Jordon Hudson

The NFL legend nearly passed out when he was asked to do something for his old coach's new fling.

Joseph Galizia

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Brady never shied away from the opportunity to answer a difficult question — and even stood toe to toe with the comedians who scorched him in his roast on Netflix in 2024. Yet, the 47-year-old NFL legend nearly died laughing when asked a question about Bill Belichick's new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Brady appeared on the "Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley" program on Sunday, February 9, and was asked some silly questions about his old coach's new flame — including whether Hudson, 24, used Brady's TB12 exercise method. 

"She looks as young and healthy as ever," Pressley said to Brady.  

“Sounds like it,” Brady responded, and then told Pressley he doesn't "follow" Hudson and 72-year-old Belichick's relationship "too much." 

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Brady then nervously laughed before getting hit with the question that nearly brought him to his knees. 

"If Bill Belichick's girlfriend needed it, would you rent a car for her?" Pressley asked, implying that Hudson still can't rent a car because she's under the legal age of 25. Brady cackled, then finally answered, "I don't want any liability."

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s icy rock outshines risqué skimpy gown

Belichick and Hudson have not been shy about their 48-year age difference and have attended several events together as a couple, including the NFL Honors ceremony on February 7. Hudson famously cosplayed as the future Hall of Fame coach during Halloween in 2024.

Hudson has also heavily supported Belichick following the news that he was hired as the head coach for the University of North Carolina team. The multi-time Super Bowl winner does have a clause in his contract that could allow him to return to the NFL if he chooses. 

Joseph Galizia
Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.