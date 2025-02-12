Tom Brady laughs off question about Bill Belichick's 24-year-old GF Jordon Hudson
Tom Brady never shied away from the opportunity to answer a difficult question — and even stood toe to toe with the comedians who scorched him in his roast on Netflix in 2024. Yet, the 47-year-old NFL legend nearly died laughing when asked a question about Bill Belichick's new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Brady appeared on the "Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley" program on Sunday, February 9, and was asked some silly questions about his old coach's new flame — including whether Hudson, 24, used Brady's TB12 exercise method.
"She looks as young and healthy as ever," Pressley said to Brady.
“Sounds like it,” Brady responded, and then told Pressley he doesn't "follow" Hudson and 72-year-old Belichick's relationship "too much."
Brady then nervously laughed before getting hit with the question that nearly brought him to his knees.
"If Bill Belichick's girlfriend needed it, would you rent a car for her?" Pressley asked, implying that Hudson still can't rent a car because she's under the legal age of 25. Brady cackled, then finally answered, "I don't want any liability."
Belichick and Hudson have not been shy about their 48-year age difference and have attended several events together as a couple, including the NFL Honors ceremony on February 7. Hudson famously cosplayed as the future Hall of Fame coach during Halloween in 2024.
Hudson has also heavily supported Belichick following the news that he was hired as the head coach for the University of North Carolina team. The multi-time Super Bowl winner does have a clause in his contract that could allow him to return to the NFL if he chooses.
