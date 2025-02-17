Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai is golf's next big star after Tiger Woods viral pic
Kai Trump had her golf coming out party at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.
Standing alongside Tiger Woods, who showed up to Sunday's final round for the tournament he hosts only 12 days after the death of his mother Kultida, many casual golf fans were stunned to learn that was President Donald Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter beside him.
The Miami Hurricanes golf commit was at Torrey Pines all week, hanging out with GOAT golfers left and right, walking alongside Rory McIlroy for a practice round earlier in the week.
Woods, 49, played a round with his son Charlie Woods, 16, and President Trump, 78, before the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in Florida, where then Trump immediately flew to New Orleans for the game.
The daughter of Donald Trump Jr., 47, and Vanessa Trump, also 47, burst onto the national spotlight when she spoke at the Republican National Convention, and she already has a NIL valuation of $1.2 million with major sponsors like Callaway.
At the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, her team won several regional and conference championships, and she won the 2024 Ladies Club Championship at Trump International Palm Beach.
The spotlight on her will be intense once she plays collegiately, but NIL superstars like Livvy Dunne have proven that building a brand can be more important than actual results.
Not to mention it seems like she can call up the greatest golfer of all time for some advice.
