Shortest NFL QB Bryce Young will look especially tiny vs. Cardinals in Week 2

The Panthers quarterback will have a “David vs. Goliath” matchup with an Arizona defensive player.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Bryce Young already has his challenges being only 5-foot-10 and trying to see over his NFL offensive line and the opponent’s defensive line. That hasn’t stopped him during his football career, but Sunday’s matchup between his Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals will be extra difficult.

Young, 24, was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of the Alabama Crimson Tide where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Bryce Youn
Bryce Young is way smaller than his offensive line.

Now in his third season, Young has thrown just 27 touchdowns in 31 career games. Granted, he’s on a team that lacks star power, but it hasn’t been easy for him.

When the 0-1 Panthers take on the 1-0 Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday, the league’s shortest QB Young will look extra tiny going up against the tallest defensive player in the league in 6-foot-8 defensive end Calais Campbell in a “David vs. Goliath” matchup of height.

That’s quite the size difference.

The tallest NFL player in the league is Detroit Lions lineman Dan Skipper, standing 6-foot-10.

Meanwhile, Young’s counterpart Kyler Murray of the Cardinals is the second shortest QB in the league at 5-foot-10. They both will look to prove it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.

Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.

