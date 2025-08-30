The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit on game day

The oldest daughter of the Rebels football coach parties with her sorority sisters and aunt before the game in Oxford, Mississippi.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

College football season is back, and that’s means so is Landry Kiffin and her game-day winning fits.

The oldest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin, who is a Mississippi University student, was a hit last season with looks like her polka-dot cocktail dress, and her custom jean jacketwhile posing with dad. She even rocked the Rebels red bowl game look.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Landry spent the summer crushing dad and his football team in pilates class, and then taking a bikini-filled sorority day on the river in the biggest raft ever.

With the season kicking off at Vaught Hemingway Stadium In Oxford Saturday night vs. the Georgia Southern Eagles, Landry called it “the best day ever 🤍“ while rocking the all-white crop-top fit with family and her sorority sisters.

Landry Kiffin (far right)
Landry Kiffin (far right) / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

It also happened to be not only an Ole Miss game day, but Lane Kiffin’s sister Heidi’s birthday who got in on the fun with Landry and the girls while in her white minidress.

Landry Kiffin and Heidi Kiffin
Heidi Kiffin (back) / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It looks like they are all having a good time.

Lane hopes his 6th season at Ole Miss gets off to a fun start as well. The ‘Sip will certainly be rockin’ with fans like these at kickoff.

