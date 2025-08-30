Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit on game day
College football season is back, and that’s means so is Landry Kiffin and her game-day winning fits.
The oldest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin, who is a Mississippi University student, was a hit last season with looks like her polka-dot cocktail dress, and her custom jean jacketwhile posing with dad. She even rocked the Rebels red bowl game look.
Landry spent the summer crushing dad and his football team in pilates class, and then taking a bikini-filled sorority day on the river in the biggest raft ever.
With the season kicking off at Vaught Hemingway Stadium In Oxford Saturday night vs. the Georgia Southern Eagles, Landry called it “the best day ever 🤍“ while rocking the all-white crop-top fit with family and her sorority sisters.
It also happened to be not only an Ole Miss game day, but Lane Kiffin’s sister Heidi’s birthday who got in on the fun with Landry and the girls while in her white minidress.
It looks like they are all having a good time.
Lane hopes his 6th season at Ole Miss gets off to a fun start as well. The ‘Sip will certainly be rockin’ with fans like these at kickoff.
