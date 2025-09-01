The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss for TCU

The 24-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick has already shown off a fantastic glossy black and Tar Heel-blue, snakeskin coat as UNC prepares for TCU.

Matthew Graham

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The only thing more anticipated than Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels football debut is what girlfriend Jordon Hudson will wear (and where she'll be).

The 24-year-old beauty pageant contestant turned Belichick's PR and social media CEO loves flexing her new status as an A-plus, WAG plus-one with the former six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots head coach, now trying his luck with college kids after being spurned by the NFL for another gig.

Jordon Hudson
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hudson, who is extremely active on social media, especially for her 109k Instagram followers, has been relatively quiet ramping up to Belichick, 73, coaching his first UNC football game at home against the TCU Horned Frogs, a team that advanced to the College Football Championship title game in 2023.

Hudson, though, touting the new "Hard Knocks" wannabe docuseries, after "Hard Knocks" dumped the power couple over creative differences, gave a sneak preview into the kind of fit she'll be rocking for tonight's game blowing a kiss in a full-length, black and Tar-Heel blue-striped snakeskin coat.

It might be a little too hot for such a look tonight, but make no mistake, Hudson will want to be noticed.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson posts a selfie with Bill Belichick. / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Given all the drama behind the scenes between Belichick, Hudson, and the UNC staff, it'll be interesting to see if the failed Miss Maine will be roaming the sidelines.

Make no mistake, Hudson will certainly be telling ESPN, who's broadcasting the game, where she'll be at every moment.

And we can't wait!

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson smiles at boyfriend Bill Belichick. / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

