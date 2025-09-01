Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss for TCU
The only thing more anticipated than Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels football debut is what girlfriend Jordon Hudson will wear (and where she'll be).
The 24-year-old beauty pageant contestant turned Belichick's PR and social media CEO loves flexing her new status as an A-plus, WAG plus-one with the former six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots head coach, now trying his luck with college kids after being spurned by the NFL for another gig.
Hudson, who is extremely active on social media, especially for her 109k Instagram followers, has been relatively quiet ramping up to Belichick, 73, coaching his first UNC football game at home against the TCU Horned Frogs, a team that advanced to the College Football Championship title game in 2023.
Hudson, though, touting the new "Hard Knocks" wannabe docuseries, after "Hard Knocks" dumped the power couple over creative differences, gave a sneak preview into the kind of fit she'll be rocking for tonight's game blowing a kiss in a full-length, black and Tar-Heel blue-striped snakeskin coat.
It might be a little too hot for such a look tonight, but make no mistake, Hudson will want to be noticed.
Given all the drama behind the scenes between Belichick, Hudson, and the UNC staff, it'll be interesting to see if the failed Miss Maine will be roaming the sidelines.
Make no mistake, Hudson will certainly be telling ESPN, who's broadcasting the game, where she'll be at every moment.
And we can't wait!
