Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles give look at 'Village Life' after winning gold
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and the Team USA gymnastics team are living their best lives after winning team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Team USA put on a show in the team final to earn gold, making Biles the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with eight medals in the process.
Now that the team gold is in the books, Team USA is taking a few moments to kick back and relax in Olympic Village.
MORE: Simone Biles hilariously shades ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner
on Wednesday, 24 hours after winning gold, Biles and Chiles showed a behind-the-scenes look at "Village Life" as they kicked back and relaxed in their Team USA Olympic robes.
Being a champ looks comfortable, and they deserve to treat themselves.
And Simone deserves the brief break while she rests before returning to the mats for the individual all-around competition. Chiles will also be participating in individual events.
Biles will be joined by teammate Suni Lee in the all-around, making it the first time in history that two former all-around gold medalists will meet in the competition.
The women's all-around will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H Barbie: Angel Reese flaunts bikini selfies for third day: Chanel stunner this time
WHAT?!: Jaw-dropping cost of Simon Biles’ Team USA Olympic leotard revealed
Plus one: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
Hidden treasure: Fan notices Taylor Swift’s Easter egg spotted in bf’s Chiefs suite