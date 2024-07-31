Simone Biles beautifully shades ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner after winning gold
Simone Biles became the most decorated US gymnast in Olympic history with eight medals, after the United States won gold in the team competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics this week.
The gold medal jumpstarts Biles' redemption tour as she looks to rebound from the disappointing Tokyo Olympics where she battled the "twisties," and she wanted to take an early shot at the critics who doubted Team USA could come away on top.
One of those critics was former teammate MyKayla Skinner, who questioned the team's work ethic and overall talent.
WATCH: Simone Biles, Suni Lee & Team USA drop TikTok celebration after winning gold
After winning gold, Biles threw some brilliant shade at Skinner in an Instagram post. Biles shared a photo of Team USA with their gold medals and the caption, “Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸."
Perfect.
The comments section was full of people appreciating the shade, including former Olympians, her husband Jonathan Owens, and sister Adria Biles.
"F AROUND AND FIND OUT," Owens wrote.
MORE: Simone Biles posts spicy TikTok to celebrate qualifying for all-around
Former Olympian McKayla Maroney added, "It doesn't get more iconic than this. She f'd around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."
Teammate Jordan Chiles wrote, "and that's on periodt!!!," while Hezly Rivera added "I'm so freaking proud of you."
Even former Olympian Laurie Hernandez, who was in the broadcast booth for the competition, chimed in saying, "LMAOOOO I LOVE YALL!"
It was clear that everyone knew who Biles was targeting with her caption, and it's the perfect level of petty.
Biles also gave Team USA a new nickname.
The 27-year-old GOAT, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles made up the "oldest team in US gymnastics history," so Biles provided a hilarious moniker.
Biles will now turn her attention to the women's all-around competition, where she will be joined by teammate Suni Lee, making it the first time in history that two former all-around gold medalists will meet in the competition.
The women's all-around will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.
