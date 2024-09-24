Simone Biles' major new career news has fans shaking
Simone Biles' legacy continues to grow both on and off the mat. On the heels of an electric Olympics in Paris earlier this summer, the 11-time Olympic medal winner, 27, is opening up her own restaurant: Taste of Gold.
The new hotspot will be coming to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport in 2025. The restaurant plans to celebrate Biles' history-making achievements as a gymnast and will feature signature foods & beverages curated by Mark Brezinsky, who has 45 years of experience in the field.
Biles announced the new business venture in a press release on September 24th, 2024.
"I am very excited to partner with The Playmakers Group and their dedicated team to help bring a new restaurant to my hometown airport," said Biles. "I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests."
Fans of the iconic gymnast quickly flooded social media to express their excitement about Taste of Gold.
"A Simone Biles Restaurant. I’ll little take a drip to Houston just to go to the restaurant," one person gushed via X (formerly known as Twitter).
Another fan used Biles' nickname to ask about the restaurant's offerings. "Will there be goat on the menu?" they quipped.
A third user hoped that Biles foray into hospitality meant that WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark wouldn't be far behind. "So Happy for the @USAGym Superstar@Simone_Biles, don't be surprised if @CaitlinClark22 has a restaurant sometime in the future."
Biles currently lives in the Spring, Texas area alongside her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
