Olympic champ Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals hidden talent
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has had a summer to remember. The Team USA track and field star won two gold medals -- 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay -- at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
America fell in love with the track star and was left in awe of her skillset as she left her competitors in the dust during ever race.
But on Saturday, she revealed a talent no one would have expected.
MORE: Team USA Olympic bonuses revealed: Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone main winners
McLaughlin-Levrone was in attendance to watch her alma mater Kentucky host the Ohio Bobcats as the college football season rolls on and showed the world that she is an incredible juggler during an interview on the SEC Network.
She began juggling and went on to conduct an entire interview without ever breaking her focus.
How can you not be impressed?
People in the comments section were stunned, with comments like "it's clear God had favorites" and getting dubbed "Super Sensational Sydney."
Olympic athletes truly are different.
Along with her gold medals in the 400m hurdles and relay, McLaughlin-Levrone scored two golds in the 2020 Tokyo Games in the same events.
MORE: USA track star Gabby Thomas ready to shine bright in run for gold in Paris
Nothing will compare to her run in the 2024 Paris Olympics, however, because she etched her name in history with a time of 50.37 seconds in the 400m hurdles which set an Olympic and World Record.
Now, when does juggling become an Olympic event?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bling alert: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out natty championship rings
Not an Ole Miss: Who is Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak?
Big news?: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
McLovin: Jameis Winston’s hilarious fast food rankings goes viral; whos his No. 1?
Small packages: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player