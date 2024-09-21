The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game

The Olympic gold medalist sprinter shows she’s more than a one-sport athlete.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas (USA) poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet.
Gabby Thomas (USA) poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas is now a two-sport athlete. The three-time Olympic gold medal sprinter has taken up pickleball.

Well, it’s not about her playing pickleball, it’s about her looking great doing it.

Thomas, who was recently seen at New York Fashion Week  in a “princess” dress and taking epic side-by-side photos with fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee. When the track star isn’t modeling or training, she’s back home training and living in Austin, Texas, with her boyfriend Spencer McManes and her adorable dog, Rico Thee Pug

RELATED: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodhall use gold medals as mistletoe

On a leisurely Saturday, the 27-year-old Thomas posted a video playing pickleball, but it’s all about the all-white miniskirt and sports bra look.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas on the pickleball court. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram Stories
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas with more pickleball. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram Stories

RELaTED: GOAT Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles hilariously do goat yoga

Thomas looks smooth out there. She’s certainly going to be fastest to the ball.

When the Thomas isn’t training or playing pickleball, she works her other job in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center.

Whatever Thomas sets her mind to she succeeds. Pickleball players everywhere beware.

