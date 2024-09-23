Gabby Williams’ unreal high-slit, midriff WNBA playoff fit wins the day
A storm is brewing.
The ladies of the Seattle Storm have arrived at the first WNBA playoff game of the 2024 season, in which they will take on the Las Vegas Aces and three-time MVP A'ja Wilson, who crushed her own fit accepting the WNBA's highest honor. While this looks to be a promising game and series between both teams in Game 1, we can all agree that these ladies are turning up the heat with their fits.
Ahead of the game, the Storm’s power forward Gabby Williams stepped into Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing all-black stunner. Her sleek fit comprised of a black velvet midriff top and a matching long skirt, complete with empowering boots.
Williams re-joined the Storm following the 2024 Paris Olympics, during which, she averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.8 steals over five Olympic games. Since rejoining the WNBA, Williams averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the regular season.
Tonight’s game is already building up excitement among fans, especially as the Aces’ center A’ja Wilson won the WNBA’s MVP for the 2024 season, and this time, unanimously — marking only a second time in the league’s history.
But in addition to her skills on the court, Williams continues to make headlines with skills on the court and her viral fits. And as the playoffs unfold, the international basketball superstar is bound for even more excellence.
