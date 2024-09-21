The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics

After celebrating receiving her bling national championship rings, the social media star shared a nostalgic tribute of her time as a Tiger.

Matthew Graham

Livvy Dunne competing for LSU Tigers gymnastics
Livvy Dunne competing for LSU Tigers gymnastics / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne has had an emotionally wonderful weekend.

The LSU Tigers gymnastics team were honored winning their first ever national championship with iced-out rings that were designed by the seniors, and the NIL millionaire and social media star was giddy with excitement, showing off the rings across her social handles. (The team also received some sick Nike swag.)

RELATED: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out natty championship rings

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne celebrating her national championship rings / LSU Gymnastics/Instagram

This morning, Dunne must have been feeling emotional and nostalgic, since as a fifth-year senior, this will be her last time competing with the Tigers, and they’ve been bonding ever since they returned to campus.

In a sparkly LSU leotard, the gymnast posted an Instagram Reel holding her phone, looking into the camera before setting it down to perform a couple of simple twirls, then putting her hands to her heart while lip-syncing the 1980s classic “Forever Young” by one-hit wonder Alphaville. The caption reads simply, “I love you @lsugym…”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne's 'love' song routine for LSU Tigers gymnastics / Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne's 'love' song routine for LSU Tigers gymnastics / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player

Even though it’s short, it’s sweet and heartwarming and does a great job of portraying how it must feel for her and last-year teammates like Haleigh Bryant, also the defending all-around champion. Sure, most of Dunne’s teammates aren’t being flown on private jets by their MLB star boyfriends Paul Skenes, or making millions as the reigning highest paid NIL female athlete with $4 million annually (over $2.6 more than No. 2 Paige Bueckers), but the team’s bond is undeniable, as proven by the many posts together, especially during their bonding weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama earlier this month.

Livvy Dunne wouldn’t be Livvy Dunne without LSU gymnastics, and she’s fully aware of that special connection. Forever Geaux Tigers.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Not an Ole Miss: Who is Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak?

Big news?: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?

McLovin: Jameis Winston’s hilarious fast food rankings goes viral; whos his No. 1?

Small packages: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player

New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?

Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News