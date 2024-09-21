Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne has had an emotionally wonderful weekend.
The LSU Tigers gymnastics team were honored winning their first ever national championship with iced-out rings that were designed by the seniors, and the NIL millionaire and social media star was giddy with excitement, showing off the rings across her social handles. (The team also received some sick Nike swag.)
This morning, Dunne must have been feeling emotional and nostalgic, since as a fifth-year senior, this will be her last time competing with the Tigers, and they’ve been bonding ever since they returned to campus.
In a sparkly LSU leotard, the gymnast posted an Instagram Reel holding her phone, looking into the camera before setting it down to perform a couple of simple twirls, then putting her hands to her heart while lip-syncing the 1980s classic “Forever Young” by one-hit wonder Alphaville. The caption reads simply, “I love you @lsugym…”
Even though it’s short, it’s sweet and heartwarming and does a great job of portraying how it must feel for her and last-year teammates like Haleigh Bryant, also the defending all-around champion. Sure, most of Dunne’s teammates aren’t being flown on private jets by their MLB star boyfriends Paul Skenes, or making millions as the reigning highest paid NIL female athlete with $4 million annually (over $2.6 more than No. 2 Paige Bueckers), but the team’s bond is undeniable, as proven by the many posts together, especially during their bonding weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama earlier this month.
Livvy Dunne wouldn’t be Livvy Dunne without LSU gymnastics, and she’s fully aware of that special connection. Forever Geaux Tigers.
