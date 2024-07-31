Petty Queen Simone Biles blocked by salty ex-teammate after epic shade
Simone Biles can't be bothered after Team USA's gold medal win in the team final this week.
Biles, who is now the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with eight medals, threw some shade at former teammate MyKayla Skinner after Team USA's big win. Skinner had previously criticized Team USA gymnastics, saying the team lacked talent and work ethic.
The 27-year-old Biles brilliantly fired back on social media and Skinner seems to be in her feelings.
MORE: Simone Biles beautifully shades ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner
After Biles' post went viral, teammate Jordan Chiles shared a photo on social media of Skinner's profile, revealing she blocked Biles from Instagram.
Someone isn't feeling the USA spirit.
Ultimately, Biles and her teammates get the last laugh as they get to enjoy Paris with a gold medal around their necks.
Biles will now turn her attention to the women's all-around competition, where she will be joined by teammate Suni Lee, making it the first time in history that two former all-around gold medalists will meet in the competition.
The women's all-around will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.
