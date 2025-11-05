Sauce Gardner reacts to devastated crying Jets fan after Colts blockbuster trade
It's hard to be a New York Jets fan.
It's even harder when the tradition has been passed down to children, who have unfortunately gone viral lately thanks to their amazing answers and reactions.
First, it was the miserable teenager leaving MetLife Stadium after the Jets lost to the Carolina Panthers, 13-6.
"I hate this team," the poor kid laments. "I was born into this... I'm always a Jets fan, but like, I just hate this team."
Now there was even more heartache today when cornerback Sauce Gardner, thought to be a cornerstone franchise player for years to come, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in a blockbuster, with New York receiving two first-round picks for 2026 and 2027, and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
A Jets dad named T.J. shared telling his younger son that his favorite player was no longer a J-E-T, and well, he did not take it well, immediately sobbing, and then he stomps his foot and walks away.
While not quite parent of the year for putting it on social media with hashtags for everyone to see, albeit hilarious, dad then informed them they got another first round pick (in 2027, along with a second-round pick in 2026) after the Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Gardner, 25, responded to T.J., reposting the clip on X and Instagram, writing, "you should've at least waited til tmrw" with two balling emojis.
While T.J. was not very nice embarrassing his son, especially now that is has gone viral, with the X version alone garnering 3.5 million views as of this posting, it was the right thing to do to tell him in real time.
In a sports obsessed town like NYC and its surrounding suburbs, it would certainly be a hot topic at school the next day with his friends all knowing his favorite player, the two-time First-team All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was now headed to Indy.
Unfortunately for the poor kid, he's a social media star for all the wrong reason thanks to his father.
If there is a funny silver lining, the boy says he'll be a Colts fan as a result of the Jets betrayal. Maybe that won't be such a bad thing.
