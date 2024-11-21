Simone Biles crushes in ‘90s glam’ gown, new hairstyle at CMA Awards
Simone Biles is bringing a gold medal home for her looks while at the CMA Awards.
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast took on Nashville, Tennessee, and as always won the night. Biles, who just finished a nearly two month “Gold Over America Tour” after the 2024 Summer Games in Paris hit the road again for the red carpet.
First, she won her date night with husband and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens in an all-black fit, and then revealed some next-level boots that matched her bejeweled iPhone.
Then Wednesday night, the 27-year-old unveiled her “90s glam” look with a new hairstyle for her red carpet walk.
The queen of gymnastics definitely was queen of the night for the 58th annual awards show honoring the best in country music. While the stars were out, Biles shined brightest as she always does.
Now that Biles is finally enjoying her offseason, she also attended her husband’s Bears game last weekend against the Green Bay Packers and will likely be at a lot more moving forward.
She also gets to enjoy her new unreal $3 million Texas mansion — when she’s not traveling of course and looking all 90s glam fab.
