Simone Biles shocked by French club’s ‘insane’ price tag for bottle of champagne
Simone Biles has had quite the whirlwind of life events since claiming three more gold medals (and a silver) at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She’s been seen at a Chicago Bears game in a Packers jacket, recreating a viral meme moment, and hosting the Gold Over America Tour, which will keep her from attending her husband’s NFL games.
Biles of course is the most decorated gymnast in history with seven gold medals in the Olympics and 23 golds in world championships.
While she didn’t collect any big bonuses like her fellow American track stars, she did get $37,500 per gold medal as did every U.S. athlete. Biles, however, isn’t hurting for money as her endorsement deals are in the millions of dollars.
Biles did receive backlash for a handbag purchase in Paris. She ended up clarifying she didn't spend her own dough on a pricey Hermès bag, but in fact her parents bought it as a celebratory gift. These fashionable handbags run in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Despite being able to afford a lot, Biles wasn’t willing to pay the hefty price tag a French club tried to get her to spend on a single bottle of champagne. She took to Tik Tok to complain about the $26K price bomb she was hit with after closing ceremonies celebrations.
“We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out,” Biles said. “You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of Champagne.”
That is quite the upsell. Maybe the USA men’s basketball team would’ve pulled the trigger after seeing their insane wine haul in France.
Biles was clearly ready to “go home” after enjoying the Paris night life.
After all that Biles has been through and done she deserved to celebrate, and if she wanted to spring for it, she deserved that $26K bottle of champagne.