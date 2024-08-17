Did Simone Biles commit a fashion fumble at Bears game while supporting her husband?
Simone Biles, America's sweetheart gymnast, is catching a bit of flack for the jacket she wore to her husband's home football game.
Her hubby would be Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, who last season played for NFC North division Green Bay.
RELATED: Jonathan Owens reveals how wife Simone Biles 'trips me out'
Biles was a good sport by showing up for a meaningless preseason game with an ankle boot to boot.
So all's good, right?
Well, except that some jaded Bears fans took offense at part of her attire.
Because if you take a closer look, the jacket has black and white images of Owens playing for (gasp!) the hated Packers.
Oh, please. What's a girl to do -- besides come up with her own look and fit all the while giving props to her boo.
That's certainly what Owens did often at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
C'mon, Bears fans. Give the lady a break. The images could have been green and yellow,
But that would be too on the nose and we believe Biles wants to remind the Packers of what kind of player they once had. We'll see.
Plus, Biles doesn't need his B.S. She wants her new gorgeous house done, she 'definitely' wants kids, and, who knows, she may train for the 2028 Summer Olympics.
RELATED: Simone Biles’ ASAP goal: finish headache $3 million mansion (VIDEO)
It's gonna be an exciting season in the Windy City and we look forward to seeing Biles rooting on her husband a'la Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce.
What? Oh, that's right. They're not married -- yet.
