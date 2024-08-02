Simone Biles reveals the deliciously petty reason behind Paris Olympics GOAT necklace
Simone Biles gave herself a little extra bling after winning gold in the Women’s Gymnastics all-around final in Paris.
Biles, 27 — whose second medal at the 2024 Olympics now gives her the distinction of the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history — rocked up to the podium sporting a diamond-encrusted goat necklace. (The bling has 546 diamonds, to be exact.)
"It's a little ode,” the athlete told the BBC about the pendant on Thursday, August 1. “I mean a lot of people love it, they always call me the GOAT [Greatest of All Time] so I thought it would be really special if I got one made,” she explained, adding: “And the haters hate it so I love that even more and it's just a special part of me that I have here, as well as in the village I have like a stuffed goat, just to get a reminder: 'You can go out there, you can do it, you've done it before, so let's go.'’”
Teammate and close friend Jordan Chiles handed her the necklace before she walked up to receive the gold medal. (Fellow Team USA icon Suni Lee, who won AA gold in Tokyo, won bronze in the all-around final in Paris.)
Biles noted to People that she had the jewelry on deck if she earned the top spot.
“I was like, ‘OK, if it goes well, I'll wear the GOAT necklace, I know people will go crazy over it,’” she shared.
Needless to say, it went well — very well — indeed. GOAT things!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Aww: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heartwarming moment after emotional win
Plus one: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
Concert Barbie: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Lollapalooza
Concert Cait: Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull join country music star onstage, belt out hit song
Livvy in Paris : Livvy Dunne lights up Paris with epic USA sweater, Eiffel Tower photo